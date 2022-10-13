FIA gets two-day remand of PTI senator Azam Swati over incitement against state institutions

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the country's federal capital remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in two day physical custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Federal Investigators lodged a case against him for inciting masses against the head of the national security institution.

FIA produced the PTI leader before the court and during the proceeding, the officials requested a seven-day physical remand of Swati. Court later granted the two-day remand and ordered the agency ​​to produce him in the next hearing along with his medical report.

Swati was arrested from his residence in the wee hours of Thursday as he shared an obnoxious and intimidating tweet against state institutions, including the Chief of Army Staff.

On a microblogging platform, Swati mentioned COAS, congratulating him for his 'plan' working and saying 'criminals were freed by court', as Lahore court acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you . Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country . With these thugs getting free You have legitimise corruption . How you predict now the future of this country ? pic.twitter.com/uZgHQjZ7lJ — Senator Azam Khan Swati (@AzamKhanSwatiPk) October 12, 2022

“Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you. Your plan is really working, and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country. With these thugs getting free, you have legitimise corruption. How you predict now the future of this country?” the tweet reads.

In the FIR, the federal investigators maintained that Swati's post was an attempt to incite masses and army personnel against the institution and the top general.

It maintained that such mischievous acts spark rift between armed forces' officials and an attempt to harm the state.

Meanwhile, former ruling party leaders have condemned Swati's arrest and demanded his earliest release, with the former information minister calling the move a dangerous trend in the country.

Earlier this year, PTI leader and close aide of ousted PM, Shahbaz Gill, was also detained and booked for 'sedition' for his controversial remarks in a prime time show.