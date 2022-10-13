PAKvBAN: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over Bangladesh in tri-series match

10:05 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
PAKvBAN: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over Bangladesh in tri-series match
Source: PCB Twitter
Share

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistani openers, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam showed A-game as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a thrilling penultimate game of the Tri-series, here Thursday.

The openers laid the strong foundation for Team Green with a centurion opening stand to put the squad in a forceful position. They scored 101 off 76 deliveries and Pakistan chased the target in 19.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Mohammad Nawaz also played a fantastic knock as he struck five boundaries and a sixer to power Pakistan. He ended with a boundary in the last over and remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a miserable start to their innings as opener Soumya Sarkar returned early. Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan and vice-captain Litton Das scored half-tons as they survived the Pakistani bowling attack and registered an 88-run partnership.

Shakib then picked pace with Das as they moved the scoreboard at an impressive speed in the middle overs and advanced the total to 129 in the 15th over before the latter was removed by Nawaz.

Pakistani side, despite getting a huge target, made a comeback before the end and got three wickets in the last two overs. For Team Green, Naseem Shah and Wasim bagged two wickets each while Nawaz got one scalp.

The babar-led squad has won two out of three games previously in the tri-series while Bangladesh suffered defeat in all three fixtures.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin,Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

More From This Category
Sourav Ganguly ‘denied second term’ as BCCI ...
07:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Omaima Sohail shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka ...
06:40 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Boys are experts, will play good game in upcoming ...
01:52 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Karachi FC’s two football coaches to get ...
11:32 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Hanif Cricket Academy lifts KSM Lahore Women Cup ...
11:03 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
PAKvNZ: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by nine ...
08:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr