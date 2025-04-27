PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 match.

Today’s match between the two teams is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium at 8 PM. Saud Shakeel is leading Quetta Gladiators, while Babar Azam is captaining Peshawar Zalmi.

After the toss, Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam said that since it’s a new pitch, he chose to field first and aims to restrict Quetta Gladiators to a total around 150 runs.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel stated that it’s important to play well during the powerplay and if the players perform well, they can set a big target.

Quetta Gladiators Squad:

Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel (captain), Kusal Mendis, Hassan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Finn Allen.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Akeal Hosein, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza.