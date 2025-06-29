Two Indian-backed terrorists killed, 2 others arrested in Balochistan operation: ISPR

DUKI – Pakistani security forces conducted a successful operation in Balochistan, killing two terrorists backed by India and arresting two others, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation took place on June 28 in Duki district and was based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists linked to India’s proxy group, “Fitna-e-Hindustan.”

According to the ISPR, security forces effectively targeted the terrorists’ hideout. In the intense exchange of fire, two Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed, while two others were apprehended.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was recovered from the terrorists. The captured militants were involved in several terrorist activities in the region. A clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

The military spokesperson reiterated the Pakistan Army’s commitment to eradicating Indian-backed terrorism from the country and reaffirmed the resolve to bring all those involved in terrorism to justice.