PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar’s residence, ‘invites’ to rejoin PML-N

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the home of disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday.

According to ARY News, during the visit, the Prime Minister extended an invitation for Nisar to rejoin the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The last meeting between the two occurred on September 7, 2024, when PM Sharif offered condolences for the death of Nisar’s sister, accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. In this recent meeting, PM Sharif inquired about Nisar’s health and discussed the possibility of his return to the party.

Nisar expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s visit but mentioned that he would consider rejoining the PML-N only after recovering his health and consulting with his associates.

Chaudhary Nisar has been a significant figure in the PML-N for over 34 years but left the party in 2018, explaining that his decision was based on his “conscience” and a commitment to “politics of honour, not power.” He contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate from Rawalpindi, criticising the party’s ticket distribution.

Despite attempts by the PTI to recruit him, Nisar has maintained his independent stance, citing personal ties with PTI founder Imran Khan. Notably, after being elected as an MPA from a Rawalpindi constituency in 2018, Nisar took the oath as a provincial lawmaker in May 2021.

Although he was elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate, he initially refused to take the oath in protest against alleged rigging that he claimed caused his defeat in the National Assembly constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III. Ultimately, he decided to take the oath nearly three years later to avoid disqualification.