Ogra Increases Gas Price For Domestic Consumers

ISLAMABAD – OGRA has issued a notification increasing gas prices for domestic consumers, with the new rates set to take effect from July 1.

According to reports, this comes as another blow to inflation-hit citizens, as gas tariffs for consumers have been officially raised.

As per the notification, domestic gas prices have been revised between Rs. 200 and Rs. 4,200 per MMBTU. Protected domestic consumers will be charged between Rs. 200 and Rs. 350 per MMBTU, while non-protected consumers will face rates ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 4,200 per MMBTU.

In addition to this, fixed monthly charges of Rs. 600 have been imposed on protected users and Rs. 1,500 on non-protected users. Non-protected consumers using over 1.5 cubic meters of gas will now pay Rs. 3,000 in fixed charges.

The notification also outlines rates for other sectors:

Government, semi-government institutions, hospitals, and educational institutes: Rs. 3,175 per MMBTU

Tandoors (bread ovens): Rs. 110 to Rs. 700 per MMBTU

Commercial consumers: Rs. 3,900 per MMBTU

General industry: Rs. 2,300 per MMBTU

Captive power plants: Rs. 3,500 per MMBTU

CNG stations: Rs. 3,750 per MMBTU

Cement factories: Rs. 4,400 per MMBTU

Fertilizer plants: Rs. 1,597 per MMBTU

Power plants, including K-Electric: Rs. 1,225 per MMBTU

The revised tariff structure aims to balance subsidies while increasing government revenue but is likely to deepen public concern amid rising living costs.