Pakistan to import Russian oil from March

Islamabad, Moscow agree to lay ‘foundation of new relationship'
ISLAMABAD – State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday confirmed that Pakistan would start importing crude oil from Russia from March this year in forehand preparations to meet energy demands in summer season.
His statement comes as the annual Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission session concluded today after three-days of talks between the visiting Russian delegations and Pakistani officials. Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov led the Russian delegation to Pakistan months after the officials of the South Asian country visited Moscow for talks on import of oil and gas.
Musadik Malik, according to reports, said Pakistan wanted to import 35 percent of its total crude oil requirement from Russia. He also shared that currently Russia could not provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan due to prior commitments.
Meanwhile, the Russian minister said Pakistan will pay for energy purchases in currencies of friendly countries.
Earlier, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said both countries had agreed to sign few agreements for promotion of cooperation in diverse fields, adding that some more agreements are also in the pipeline.
He said the 8th session of Pakistan-Russia Inter-governmental Commission is going to lay foundation of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russia in the areas of economy, trade, technology, education and business to business transactions.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said both sides during the Inter-governmental Commission meeting discussed cooperation in range of areas including rail transportation, food security, aviation, education, oil and gas, natural resources and opening up of financial arrangements between the two countries.
The minister said that there will be significant announcements in the energy field as well.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.