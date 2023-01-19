Pakistan, Russia agree to advance cooperation in energy sector

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia have vowed to form working groups to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including oil and gas, and energy sectors.

Both sides reached the agreement at the second round of talks of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Government Commission session in Islamabad.

The delegation-level talks focused on energy, oil and gas, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, education and science and technology sectors, state broadcaster reported.

Both sides also discussed cooperation in communications, postal services and railway sectors. During the meeting, the Russian officials said Pakistan needs to pace up its efforts in research and science and technology sectors.