Pakistan, Russia agree to advance cooperation in energy sector

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia have vowed to form working groups to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including oil and gas, and energy sectors.
Both sides reached the agreement at the second round of talks of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Government Commission session in Islamabad.
The delegation-level talks focused on energy, oil and gas, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, education and science and technology sectors, state broadcaster reported.
Both sides also discussed cooperation in communications, postal services and railway sectors. During the meeting, the Russian officials said Pakistan needs to pace up its efforts in research and science and technology sectors.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.65
|239.15
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.5
|173.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.3
|186.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
