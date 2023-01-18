Search

Pakistan, Russia set to draft road-map for gas pipeline project as talks underway in Islamabad

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Pakistan, Russia set to draft road-map for gas pipeline project as talks underway in Islamabad
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia are set to draft a roadmap for a multi-billion dollar gas pipeline project as the eighth session of the intergovernmental commission between the two sides is underway in Islamabad today.

The state broadcaster reported that Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz is leading the Pakistani side in talks with Russian side being led by the Deputy Director of Economic Affairs.

In a statement, Secretary Economic Affairs Division said Islamabad is engaging Moscow to enhance trade and investment ties.

Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulgin said Kremlin sees no issues with implementing the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project and is working with Pakistani authorities to draw a roadmap.

In a statement issued to a Russian state-owned news agency, he termed the flagship gas project crucial for both sides and mentioned that Moscow pays great attention to it.

He also shared his views with a local publication, revealing that both sides are currently chalking out the strategy of transporting gas via Tehran or through Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India TAPI.

Russia-Pakistan gas pipeline possible, Putin tells PM Shehbaz

On Tuesday, a high-level Russian delegation landed in Pakistan to discuss oil, LNG deal. The two sides will discuss the deal for cheap crude oil, and petrol while matters of foreign investment and mutual trade would also be discussed.

