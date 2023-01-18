Search

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano fails to impress in new dance video

Web Desk 02:00 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Tiktoker Ayesha Mano fails to impress in new dance video
Source: Screengrabs

Pakistani famous TikToker Ayesha became a celebrity overnight as a video clip of her dancing at a wedding went viral on social media last year.

The dancing sensation has since then shared dance moves on trending songs to keep her fans engaged with the latest and hot trends, mainly on Instagram, and other short video-sharing platforms.

Ayesha, nicknamed Mano, attempted to delight her fans with a new dance clip in which she grooved to a cover of Wajah Tum Ho - Dil Ke Pass, donning an oversized hoodie of classy rock band Linkin Park.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha (@oyyee_aayesha)

As the viral girl shared the clip shaking her leg while flaunting glam on the hit track, her latest attempt garnered nothing but ire from social media users.

Earlier this month, a clip of viral TikToker went viral, which was widely labeled as 'obscene'. The clip went viral as soon as it got on the internet due to the steps she had in the performance this time.

Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

Later, she cleared the air, calling her latest video fake, and vowed to take legal action against those who tried to defame her with this ‘fake video’.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

