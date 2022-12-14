Has Saba Qamar really found the love of her life?
Share
Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art of turning heads.
Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that is in awe of her beauty and style.
But her massive fan following is equally curious about her marriage plans. Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba wrote, "Meri Mehnet ka sila ho aap" while sharing pictures of flowers in the video.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Qamar has a lineup of projects including Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and Serial Killer. Her performance has been praised for Kamli.
The film is directed by talented Pakistani director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. The film stars Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamza Khawaja in pivotal roles. Khoosat’s directorial was released on June 3, 2022.
Saba Qamar's 'Kamli' to premiere at European film ... 09:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Year 2022 has been lucky for the Pakistani film industry with giants in the acting, direction and production categories ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- How Sarmad Khoosat's Kamli is leading the way for Pakistani cinema11:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- National Challenge Cup 2023 kicks off next month11:49 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
-
- Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello ...11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs10:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while shooting at Trail 5 in ...04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Has Saba Qamar really found the love of her life?07:58 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- FIFA World Cup: Lollywood's Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar08:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022