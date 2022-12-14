FIFA World Cup: Lollywood's Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar
The football World Cup fever has gripped the world and entertainment figures are no different. The Argentina-Croatia match on Tuesday saw many A-listers stars cheering for their favourites in the crowd.
While superstar Mahira Khan was present at the match, the likes of Aditya Roy Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday in attendance and cheering for the teams.
Moreover, the leading lady from Pakistan was spotted mingling with Bollywood counterparts at a dinner. She was dressed in a leather brown dress looking her gorgeous self.
Moreover, Deepika Padukone is all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium. It is truly one of the rare honours for any Indian or international actor in the history of FIFA.
