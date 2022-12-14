Punjabi Sufi poet Qaswar Mubarak Butt leaves world to complete ‘poem of life’
Share
LAHORE – A unique and matchless voice of Punjabi poetry, Qaswar Mubarak Butt has left the soul of resistance behind after his sad demise today.
His funeral prayers was offered at Mahi Shah Graveyard in Sahiwal.
Qaswar Butt was the poet of the modern classic tradition of Punjabi language. His diction remains unmatched with respect to his contemporary poets.
A poet of Ganji Bar with the blend of Indus/Harrapa Civilization, Qaswar Butt played his role through his verses to enrich the modern literature of his mother tongue.
A political activist and voice of resilience, magical mysticism and resistance even in the era of dictatorship, Qaswar Butt has many folds of his craft and life which will be unfolded by the true critiques and researchers, and will open new horizons of literary supremacy of Punjabi in the entire world.
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello ...11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs10:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- PITB’s Citizen Contact Center receives 6.8 million calls as yet10:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- FrieslandCampina, UoE and UVAS announce research results of School ...10:01 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Jaffna Kings Captain Thisara Perera heaps praises on LPL’s role in ...09:32 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while shooting at Trail 5 in ...04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- ‘Bohat Aala’: Adeel Chaudhry becomes the first Pakistani food ...05:18 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Ayeza Khan bags yet another LUX award03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022