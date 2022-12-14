France beat Morocco to reach FIFA World Cup final

The French side will play against Argentina on Sunday.
Web Desk
08:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Source: FIFA World Cup (Twitter)
DOHA –

France have reached the FIFA World Cup final after beating Morocco 2 - 0.

Tonight’s match was played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.

France will play against Argentina on Sunday.

France was already a favourite team in the clash but Morocco had reached the place knocking out heavyweight Portugal and other European opponents including Belgium and Spain.

