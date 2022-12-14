France beat Morocco to reach FIFA World Cup final
The French side will play against Argentina on Sunday.
08:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
DOHA –
France have reached the FIFA World Cup final after beating Morocco 2 - 0.
Tonight’s match was played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.
Argentina 🆚 France— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022
The #FIFAWorldCup Final is SET! 🇦🇷🇫🇷
France was already a favourite team in the clash but Morocco had reached the place knocking out heavyweight Portugal and other European opponents including Belgium and Spain.
