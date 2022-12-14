Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina stun Croatia to reach FIFA World Cup final

DOHA – Star player Lionel Messi displayed A-game as Argentina overpowered underdog Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final with a 3-0 win.

With the latest feat, people in Argentina rejoiced with thousands of fans pouring onto the streets of the capital waving Argentina flags out of their vehicles.

The semi-final held at Lusail Stadium shows a thrilling encounter as the South American side beat Croatia, advancing to within win of its first world championship since 1986. Messi, who is likely playing in his final World Cup, remained untouchable in the game.

His penalty kick late in the first half opened the scoring against the European side, which was overmatched.

The star player scored a goal and produced a stunning assist, while forward Julian Alvarez struck two goals Croatia faced a tough time making a comeback after going 2-0 up at the halftime break.

Apparently, Croatia was struggling to defend the charged Argentine players. Croatia earlier stunned Brazil on penalties, attempted to attack in the second half but their neat passing failed to open any cracks in an Argentine defence.

Later, Argentina doubled their lead when, after a break from a corner, Alvarez started a long dribble goalwards and slipped the ball to send the heavily Argentine crowd into a frenzy.

Argentina will now lock horns for the final game with either France or Morocco, as Messi led team is looking to land a third-world crown after 1986.