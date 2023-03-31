Imran Khan calls BCCI ‘arrogant’ for barring Pakistani players from IPL

LAHORE – Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan on Friday slammed India over behaving arrogantly when it comes to cricketing relationship with Pakistan.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, he said India attempted to act as a superpower in the cricket world as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectively chooses which countries to play against based on their ability to generate revenue.

“It is a sad and unfortunate affair, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a super power of who they should play and who they shouldn’t,” the former cricketer told Times Radio on Friday.

He also hit out at the BCCI for targeting Pakistan cricketers as it has disallowed inclusion of the players in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he said there was no need to worry as Pakistan has own quality T20 league in the shape of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said the fans should believe in the quality of the young cricketers in Pakistan.

"If India doesn't allow Pakistan to play IPL then Pakistan should not worry about it because Pakistan itself has quality young cricketers," he said.