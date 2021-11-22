Pakistan register most T20I wins this year

LAHORE – After beating Bangladesh by 3-0 in the T20 series, Pakistan registered most T20I wins by a team in this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday took to twitter and shared the news with Pakistan cricket fans. Pakistan won 17 out of 26 matches played in 2021. The Green Shirts lost only 6 games. South Africa is at the second number with 15 wins, New Zealand at third place with 13 wins.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1462760708995698695/photo/1

Earlier tonight, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a nail-bitter match in Dhaka. Pakistan won the series by 3-0. Haider Ali named player of the match with his match winning innings of 45 runs.