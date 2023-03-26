AFGvPAK: Pakistan brings Mohammad Nawaz into second T20 against Afghanistan

DUBAI – Team green announced the squad for the second T20I against Afghanistan which is set to be held tonight at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan made only one change to their squad after taking into consideration player performances and recent form in the maiden game.

Mohammad Nawaz has been included for the second fixture while Faheem Ashraf got rest as he could score mere two runs in the first game, and his bowling was not utilized under the UAE conditions.

Squad: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah.

Several cricket experts earlier suggested the inclusion of spinners like Nawaz to take on the neighboring country with more power.

In the first game of the three-match series, Afghanistan restricted Shadab XI to 92/9 before Mohammad Nabi clinched the first game against Pakistan.