AFGvPAK: Pakistan brings Mohammad Nawaz into second T20 against Afghanistan

DUBAI – Team green announced the squad for the second T20I against Afghanistan which is set to be held tonight at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan made only one change to their squad after taking into consideration player performances and recent form in the maiden game.
Mohammad Nawaz has been included for the second fixture while Faheem Ashraf got rest as he could score mere two runs in the first game, and his bowling was not utilized under the UAE conditions.
Squad: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah.
Several cricket experts earlier suggested the inclusion of spinners like Nawaz to take on the neighboring country with more power.
In the first game of the three-match series, Afghanistan restricted Shadab XI to 92/9 before Mohammad Nabi clinched the first game against Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
