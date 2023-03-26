Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines about taking pictures at Holy Mosques

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has relaxed several laws to attract more tourism but amid massive influx, especially in the month of Ramadan, the Kingdom introduced new measures about photography.

Million of Muslims from around the globe visit the Holy Cities of Mecca and Madina every year for Hajj, and Umrah pilgrimages but the majority of people are not aware of the rules and regulations of the Arab nation.

In this regard, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has rolled out a new set of guidelines for pilgrims about taking pictures and filming videos at Islam’s holiest sites.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said in light of the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims must follow the etiquette of photography, preserving the rights of others.

The three guidelines shared on the Twitter handle stated:

Pilgrims are not allowed to take pictures of other people without their consent

Pilgrims are not allowed to take pictures of other people while they are praying

Pilgrims are directed not to disturb other people during worship

Saudi Arabia bans performing Umrah more than once in Ramadan

Authorities in Saudi Arabia further banned performing Umrah more than once during the Holy month of Ramadan, it emerged on Saturday.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during Ramadan; the kingdom attracts millions of pilgrims during the holy month and the ban has been enforced to facilitate all the pilgrims to perform the rituals with ease and comfort.