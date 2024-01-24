Russian plane crashes near Ukraine: Details inside

MOSCOW - A Russian military transport plane crashed in Russia's Belgorod region, confirmed the defense ministry.

The Ilyushin Il-76 plane was shown crashing in a video on the Telegram app by a channel associated with Russian security services.

As far as the plane is concerned, the Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment, and weapons.

Regarding the boarding capacity, the plane has a normal crew of five people and can carry up to 90 passengers.

As of now, the death toll has not been revealed but local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that an unspecified "incident" had occurred in the region's Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city.

Investigators and emergency workers are already on the scene and assessing the scale of damage as some say that over 70 people were on board the plane.

The Belgorod region, situated adjacent to Ukraine, has faced repeated assaults from Ukraine in the past few months, including a missile strike in December that resulted in the loss of 25 lives.