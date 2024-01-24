Russian plane crashes near Ukraine: Details inside

MOSCOW - A Russian military transport plane crashed in Russia's Belgorod region, confirmed the defense ministry.
The Ilyushin Il-76 plane was shown crashing in a video on the Telegram app by a channel associated with Russian security services.
As far as the plane is concerned, the Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment, and weapons.
Regarding the boarding capacity, the plane has a normal crew of five people and can carry up to 90 passengers.
https://x.com/aviationbrk/status/1750092126367474148
As of now, the death toll has not been revealed but local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that an unspecified "incident" had occurred in the region's Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city.
Investigators and emergency workers are already on the scene and assessing the scale of damage as some say that over 70 people were on board the plane.
The Belgorod region, situated adjacent to Ukraine, has faced repeated assaults from Ukraine in the past few months, including a missile strike in December that resulted in the loss of 25 lives.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
