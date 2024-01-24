Public hospitals’ doctors, staff called in for election duty in Karachi

KARACHI – Senior doctors and other staff of government hospitals in southern port city of Karachi have been called in for election duty in upcoming general elections.

Pakistan will vote in general elections 2024 scheduled for February 8 to elect new members of the national and provincial assemblies.

Reports said staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and KMC hospitals to perform election duties. All employees of the public hospitals, including ICU staff, have been directed to attend the training sessions.

The doctors and staff of Abbasi Shaheen Hospital will perform duties in Kemari and western districts.

Hospitals’ administration said that staff of emergency section cannot be deployed for the election duty as the health department has declared high-alert for elections.