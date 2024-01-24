Search

Immigration

Another country to enjoy visa-free travel to UAE

Web Desk
03:16 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Another country to enjoy visa-free travel to UAE

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates are increasing efforts to attract tourists to spur the economy through a facilitated visa regime.

As part of the pro-tourism efforts, the emirate will offer visa-free travel to citizens of Armenia from next month.

The government has announced to kickstart the facilitation from February 1st for citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

When visa-free entry comes into force, citizens of the Republic of Armenia can seamlessly enter, exit, and transit through the UAE without an entry visa or associated fees.

It is to be highlighted that Armenia continues to offer a streamlined visa protocol for UAE passport holders, who can enjoy visa-free travel to the country for up to 180 days within a year. The passport of the United Arab Emirates is already very strong and as per the henley passport Index, it ranked at the 11th spot in terms of offering visa-free access to its holders.

With the visa-free regime, the citizens of Armenia would find it hassle-free to travel to the Emirates and enjoy its pristine beauty.

Armenia, a landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia, boasts a rich history that dates back to ancient times. Nestled between Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, Armenia is known for its diverse landscapes, encompassing mountains, valleys, and the stunning Lake Sevan.

 The capital, Yerevan, is a vibrant city with a blend of modernity and tradition. Visitors can explore historic sites like the ancient Garni Temple, the medieval Tatev Monastery, and the poignant Armenian Genocide Memorial. With a warm hospitality, delectable cuisine, and a unique cultural heritage, Armenia offers a captivating experience for travelers.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:35 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

China to allow visa-free entry to another country: Details inside

09:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

03:41 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

The busiest airport in the world is located in this Muslim country: ...

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

05:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Australia suspends Golden Visa scheme in major blow to billionaires

09:11 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

How to travel to Europe? This Schengen visa guide for Pakistanis ...

Immigration

11:16 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Canada slashes international student permits, changes open work ...

08:51 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Dubai launches call centre for immigration queries of children

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: ...

06:10 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces arrival date of pilgrims

06:28 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Germany eases citizenship for foreigners in major pro-immigration push

03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Kuwait tightens rules against illegal foreigners with plans of ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:30 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Date for submitting intermediate admission form with single fee extended

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: