Another country to enjoy visa-free travel to UAE

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates are increasing efforts to attract tourists to spur the economy through a facilitated visa regime.

As part of the pro-tourism efforts, the emirate will offer visa-free travel to citizens of Armenia from next month.

The government has announced to kickstart the facilitation from February 1st for citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

When visa-free entry comes into force, citizens of the Republic of Armenia can seamlessly enter, exit, and transit through the UAE without an entry visa or associated fees.

It is to be highlighted that Armenia continues to offer a streamlined visa protocol for UAE passport holders, who can enjoy visa-free travel to the country for up to 180 days within a year. The passport of the United Arab Emirates is already very strong and as per the henley passport Index, it ranked at the 11th spot in terms of offering visa-free access to its holders.

With the visa-free regime, the citizens of Armenia would find it hassle-free to travel to the Emirates and enjoy its pristine beauty.

Armenia, a landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia, boasts a rich history that dates back to ancient times. Nestled between Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, Armenia is known for its diverse landscapes, encompassing mountains, valleys, and the stunning Lake Sevan.

The capital, Yerevan, is a vibrant city with a blend of modernity and tradition. Visitors can explore historic sites like the ancient Garni Temple, the medieval Tatev Monastery, and the poignant Armenian Genocide Memorial. With a warm hospitality, delectable cuisine, and a unique cultural heritage, Armenia offers a captivating experience for travelers.