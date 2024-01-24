Date for submitting intermediate admission form with single fee extended

LAHORE – The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has extended the date for submission of admission forms with a single fee till January 30, 2024, providing relief to candidates.
Candidates failing to submit their admission form by January 30 will have to pay the double fee to submit the admission form until February 7.
Furthermore, triple fees will be charged from students submitting admission forms until February 12.
As per the schedule, the intermediate examinations will commence on April 19, 2024, across Punjab. The matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024 will begin on March 1.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
