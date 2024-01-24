Date for submitting intermediate admission form with single fee extended

LAHORE – The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has extended the date for submission of admission forms with a single fee till January 30, 2024, providing relief to candidates.

Candidates failing to submit their admission form by January 30 will have to pay the double fee to submit the admission form until February 7.

Furthermore, triple fees will be charged from students submitting admission forms until February 12.

As per the schedule, the intermediate examinations will commence on April 19, 2024, across Punjab. The matric exams in Punjab for the year 2024 will begin on March 1.