May 9 Riots: PA opposition leader Ahmed Bachar among 32 PTI leaders jailed for 10 Years

SARGODHA – Another blow to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as key leaders including Malik Ahmed Bhachar and MNA Ahmed Chattha have been sentenced to 10 years in prison over unprecedented violence during May 9 riots.

The court found 32 PTI members and supporters guilty of participating in the unrest that followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. The protests turned violent in several parts of the country, with demonstrators targeting public buildings and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Malik Ahmed Bhachar, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, and Ahmed Chattha, a sitting Member of the National Assembly, were among those convicted for their alleged roles in inciting and organizing the violent demonstrations.

After reviewing the evidence and hearing final arguments, the court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, sentencing all 32 accused to a decade behind bars.

Legal Setback for PTI

The judgement comes as a significant blow to PTI, which has been entangled in a series of legal battles and internal challenges since the May 9 incidents. The party has consistently maintained that the protests were spontaneous reactions to Imran Khan’s arrest, while authorities have alleged a coordinated campaign to attack state institutions.

The May 9 violence led to a nationwide crackdown on PTI leaders and workers, with dozens arrested and multiple cases filed under anti-terrorism laws.

Tuesday’s court ruling adds to the growing legal pressure on the party’s leadership and may further complicate PTI’s efforts to regroup ahead of upcoming political contests.

Background: The May 9 Protests

The protests on May 9, 2023, erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan in a graft case. Supporters took to the streets across Pakistan, resulting in widespread property damage and clashes with law enforcement. The most serious incidents involved attacks on military facilities, an unprecedented move that prompted strong condemnation from the state and military.

In the aftermath, several top PTI leaders either distanced themselves from the party or were taken into custody, while others faced disqualification or legal consequences.