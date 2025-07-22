Get 10pc Discount on THESE Routes under PIA’s Azadi Offer; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines PIA just launched an Independence Day special with 10pc off on flights from Canada to several cities. Whether you’re flying Economy or Executive Economy, this deal applies only to bookings made before July 31, 2025.

You can get Azadi discount while traveling from

Toronto to Islamabad

Toronto to Lahore

Toronto to Karachi

Travel anytime until October 31, 2025

Make sure to get the discount as seats are limited, and this offer will vanish soon. Don’t miss your chance to fly home for less this year.

With new offer, PIA is calling overseas Pakistanis to come home and celebrate, slashing ticket prices for all classes.

The announcement comes as the national air carrier gears up for dramatic return to Manchester as British aviation authorities have lifted their ban on Pakistani carriers — and PIA isn’t wasting time.