Illegal appointment case: IHC grants protective bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 5 May, 2020
Illegal appointment case: IHC grants protective bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Share

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted three weeks protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an illegal appointment case today (Tuesday).

According to media reports, the bail has been granted in a reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

On Monday, the former premier filed a petition in the court seeking the bail stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi had issued arrest warrants for him, while he is in Islamabad and cannot appear before the accountability court, Karachi, due to lockdown. He requested IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail in NAB case till May 12.

More From This Category
Sugar, flour Inquiry Commission member’s ...
01:06 PM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 lockdown: Cabinet meeting to discuss ...
12:26 PM | 5 May, 2020
Illegal appointment case: IHC grants protective ...
11:54 AM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Balochistan extends lockdown ...
10:50 AM | 5 May, 2020
Indian violations across LoC worsening situation ...
10:27 AM | 5 May, 2020
COVID-19 Relief Tiger Force to help people in ...
08:53 AM | 5 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr