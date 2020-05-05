Illegal appointment case: IHC grants protective bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted three weeks protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an illegal appointment case today (Tuesday).
According to media reports, the bail has been granted in a reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).
On Monday, the former premier filed a petition in the court seeking the bail stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi had issued arrest warrants for him, while he is in Islamabad and cannot appear before the accountability court, Karachi, due to lockdown. He requested IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail in NAB case till May 12.
