Eight Indian-backed terrorists killed in Kalat operations: ISPR

KALAT – Eight Indian-backed terrorists were eliminated in successful operations by security forces in Balochistan, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence-based operations were conducted in Kalat district on July 19 and 21 after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists from the group “Fitna-e-Hindustan.”

ISPR stated that security forces effectively targeted the hideout of the terrorists, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire in which eight Indian-sponsored militants were killed.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The military spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and will bring all such militants and their facilitators to justice.