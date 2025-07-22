Lahore set to launch electric tram as pilot project

LAHORE – After the Orange Line Train and electric buses, Lahore is now set to introduce electric trams, with the first tram imported from China having arrived in the city. Initially, it will operate on Canal Road.

According to reports, following the Metro bus, Orange Line, and electric buses, trams will soon be seen running on Lahore’s roads. The imported tram consists of three compartments and runs entirely on electricity.

The tram can travel 25 to 27 kilometers on a 10-minute charge and can carry up to 250 passengers.

Assembly of the three-compartment tram is underway at the Ali Town depot, and it will be launched as a pilot project in the first phase.