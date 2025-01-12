Bjp Linked Dwijajit Saikia Appointed Head Of Indian Cricket Board

Dwijajit Saikia, a name relatively unknown among Indian cricket fans, has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His election to the top post follows the elevation of former BCCI president Jay Shah to the position of ICC Chairman.

In an official statement, the BCCI confirmed that Saikia, a 55-year-old former cricketer, had been selected for the role, effective immediately. Prior to this appointment, Saikia had served as a member of the BCCI board and had held the position of the board’s interim secretary.

While Saikia’s cricketing career was modest—having played only four first-class matches as a wicketkeeper-batsman, scoring a total of 53 runs—his political affiliations have been a focal point of interest. Known for his close ties with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his appointment has sparked discussions across both political and sports circles.

The appointment of Saikia, despite his relatively low profile in the cricketing world, reflects the significant influence of politics within India’s cricket administration. His connections with the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could potentially impact the future direction of Indian cricket, raising questions about the blending of politics and sport.

For now, cricket fans and analysts will be keenly watching how Saikia’s leadership unfolds and whether his tenure brings about any major changes in the governance of Indian cricket.