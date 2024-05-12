Search

Pakistan

Massive drop in mobile phone prices in Pakistan

05:09 PM | 12 May, 2024
Mobile phone price

In a significant development reshaping the consumer electronics landscape, mobile phone prices in Pakistan have plummeted, triggering a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts. The decline, ranging from 20 to 40 percent, has sent shockwaves through mobile phone markets across the country, including Lahore and Faisalabad.

Flagship smartphones, once considered luxury items with price tags exceeding Rs100,000, have now become more accessible to the masses, with prices ranging from Rs65,000 to Rs70,000. Similarly, mid-range devices that were previously valued at Rs64,000 are now available for less than Rs50,000, marking a substantial shift in affordability for gadget aficionados in Lahore.

Even more strikingly, smartphones priced at Rs50,000 are now attainable for as low as Rs35,000 to Rs38,000, indicating a democratization of high-tech gadgets within the local market. Entry-level mobile phones, once out of reach for many, are now priced at a more accessible Rs20,000, opening doors to connectivity for a broader segment of the population.

This dramatic reduction in mobile phone prices coincides with a surge in mobile phone imports, with a remarkable 121 percent increase observed in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. Analysts are intrigued by this comparison of increased imports and decreased prices, speculating on its potential implications for consumer behavior in Pakistan.

Beyond its economic implications, the pricing revolution in mobile phones holds broader significance, as mobile devices continue to drive the ongoing digital revolution globally. Pakistan recognized as one of the fastest-growing markets in the telecom sector, now finds itself at the forefront of this transformative wave, with increased accessibility likely to accelerate digital inclusion and innovation across the country.

