Mohsin Naqvi urges players to fight till last ball 

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stated that no one is accepting the defeat in the first match against Ireland.

He expresses these views while talking to players players in Dublin. Detailed consultations on future strategy were conducted during the two-hour meeting.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi boosted the morale of the players.

Naqvi instructed the players to play with hard work, passion, and a professional approach, stating that Twenty20 cricket requires a different and aggressive approach. He said that victory is possible only by playing according to the modern and new styles of Twenty20 cricket. Strategies can be devised sitting in the room, but the real test takes place on the field, where performance must be demonstrated.

He said that undoubtedly all players are talented, professional, and best for Pakistan, and the national team's bowling attack is excellent, but there is a need for great attention to fielding so that the opposing team does not get any chance.

He said that the players are hopeful for Pakistan and they should fulfill the nation's expectations. Teamwork is essential for victory. If 11 players fight together until the last ball for Pakistan, success will be assured.

Naqvi said that the Pakistani nation loves cricket and hopes from their players. He emphasized on the players to fight till the last ball and show resilience in the competition.

He said that no one is accepting the defeat in the first match against Ireland. After Ireland and England, the real test is the World Cup, he added.