Pakistan eye comeback against Ireland in second T20I today after humiliating defeat

Web Desk
10:40 AM | 12 May, 2024
Pakistan eye comeback against Ireland in second T20I today after humiliating defeat
Source: pcb

DUBLIN – Men in Green will lock horns with Ireland in second T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, looking for comeback after embarrassing rout in the first game.

It will be the only chance for Babar Azam led side to win T20 series against underdog Ireland after suffering a shocking defeat in the series opener.

Ireland secured their first-ever T20I win against Pakistan thanks to Andy Balbirnie's impressive 77-run innings, winning by five wickets. This loss is a setback for Pakistan as they prepare for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, with matches against Ireland and England serving as preparation.

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), arrived in Dublin to boost team morale ahead of the second T20I, holding meetings with the captain and coach upon arrival and planning further interactions with the team. Pakistan is likely to include Mohammad Amir in the playing XI against Ireland, as he missed the first T20I due to visa delays.

Following the series with Ireland, Pakistan will head to England for a four-match series from May 22-30 before heading to the US for the World Cup. Their World Cup campaign begins against the United States on June 6, with a highly anticipated match against India scheduled for June 9 in New York.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the United States on June 6 before taking on arch-rivals India in a high-octane clash on June 9 in New York.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir (unavailable for first T20I), Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan

