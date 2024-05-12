Has Punjab govt announced new school timings amid heatwave alert?

LAHORE – Ahead of summer vacations, a circular has surfaced online suggesting new school timings in Lahore and other Punjab cities as PDMA issued alerts concerning an imminent heatwave across the province.

The notification issued by Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department said new school timing is hereby notified for all Non-Formal Schools in Punjab with immediate effect till 15.10.2024.

It said classes will commence at 7:30 am and will end at 11:30 am without any break.

It further mentioned that school timing may be adjusted at the district level to accommodate the target population on a specific case basis.

Punjab School Education has not issued any update about notification regarding revised summer school timings in the region.