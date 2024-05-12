Happy Mother's Day! Google Doodle pays tribute to beloved moms across the globe

Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day on May 12, highlighting special bond between a mother and her child, and paying tribute to the love and care mothers provide.

Pakistani and people around the world are celebrating Mother's Day as the day was dedicated to show appreciation for mothers and maternal figures, recognising their influence and contributions.

On this day, people express their gratitude through gifts, flowers, and cards, while others share their feelings on social media platforms.

Google doodle is visible in many countries but it is not displayed in Pakistan, India or other Asian countries.

Mother's Day is an occasion to express gratitude and appreciation for mothers, recognizing their unconditional love and sacrifices. The day also emphasizes the unique bond between a mother and her child, which extends beyond humans to animals and other beings.

The day marked history of Mother's Day dates back to ancient Greek and Roman traditions, with Christians in England also observing a similar tradition called 'Mothering Sunday'.