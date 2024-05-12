Search

Pakistan

Happy Mother's Day! Google Doodle pays tribute to beloved moms across the globe

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 12 May, 2024
Happy Mother's Day! Google Doodle pays tribute to beloved moms across the globe
Source: File Photo

Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day on May 12, highlighting special bond between a mother and her child, and paying tribute to the love and care mothers provide. 

Pakistani and people around the world are celebrating Mother's Day as the day was dedicated to show appreciation for mothers and maternal figures, recognising their influence and contributions.

On this day, people express their gratitude through gifts, flowers, and cards, while others share their feelings on social media platforms.

Google doodle is visible in many countries but it is not displayed in Pakistan, India or other Asian countries.

Mother's Day is an occasion to express gratitude and appreciation for mothers, recognizing their unconditional love and sacrifices. The day also emphasizes the unique bond between a mother and her child, which extends beyond humans to animals and other beings.

The day marked history of Mother's Day dates back to ancient Greek and Roman traditions, with Christians in England also observing a similar tradition called 'Mothering Sunday'. 

Here's how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

01:08 PM | 12 May, 2024

New Islamabad Driving License Fees announced: Check full fee ...

12:01 PM | 12 May, 2024

Happy Mother's Day! Google Doodle pays tribute to beloved moms across ...

11:28 AM | 12 May, 2024

Has Punjab govt announced new school timings amid heatwave alert?

11:01 AM | 12 May, 2024

Pakistan assures IMF to avoid new fuel subsidy in upcoming budget

10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false ...

09:32 AM | 12 May, 2024

'Petrol price in Pakistan to see big drop from May 16'

Pakistan

04:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

'NOC sought for gay club’ in Abbottabad

08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024

DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of ...

09:55 PM | 9 May, 2024

Kashaf Alvi named brand ambassador for RaheQamar

11:35 PM | 9 May, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

12:25 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan seals another jet deal; to sell 12 Super Mushshak aircraft ...

11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Advertisement

Latest

01:29 PM | 12 May, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for new viral dance video

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 12 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 279.7 
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: