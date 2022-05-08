Here’s how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day 2022

Web Desk
09:54 PM | 8 May, 2022
Here’s how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day 2022
Source: @CMShehbaz (Twitter) / @official_mayaali (Instagram) / @sadafkanwal (Instagram)
As the world celebrates Mother's Day on May 8 (today), several Pakistani celebrities and even some politicians have also taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Hira Mani, Yasir Hussain, Javeria Saud, and even newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared heartfelt pictures and notes on the photo-sharing platform to celebrate the day.

Some actors shared nostalgic pictures and collages to mark the occasion while others expressed love while being away from home.

PM Sharif among many celebrities and stars remembered late mothers by sharing throwback pictures of them together from their personal collections.

Check some of the reactions here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

