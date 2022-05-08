Here’s how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day 2022

As the world celebrates Mother's Day on May 8 (today), several Pakistani celebrities and even some politicians have also taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Hira Mani, Yasir Hussain, Javeria Saud, and even newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared heartfelt pictures and notes on the photo-sharing platform to celebrate the day.

Some actors shared nostalgic pictures and collages to mark the occasion while others expressed love while being away from home.

PM Sharif among many celebrities and stars remembered late mothers by sharing throwback pictures of them together from their personal collections.

Check some of the reactions here:

Mother is not just a person; she is an emotion, a reservoir of love & an embodiment of sacrifice & selflessness. Words just can't capture the depth of motherliness. No matter how old one grows, her loving arms & presence can ease your worries. May Allah bless all the mothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9GpGZbmR9W — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)