Hira Mani’s Bold fashion choices on Eid go viral online

TV actor and host Hira Mani found herself in spotlight this Eid as Mere Pass Tum Ho star shared her bold and revealing attire during Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

The 36-year-old, known for her lively persona, shared latest photoshoot, in which she displayed three different sarees with sleeveless and backless blouses. Despite looking cool, Hira Mani’s fashion choices garnered unwanted attention.

 

Social media users also voiced their discontent with her attire, with many accusing her of promoting inappropriate dressing in Pakistan. Some called it tactics to get more work in showbiz, while others pointed out that these outfits were damaging to the values of Pakistani society.

The controversy escalated when some users directed their criticism at Hira Mani’s husband, questioning his decision to support her bold fashion choices. As Hira Mani’s posts continue to generate buzz, it ignited ongoing debate about celebrities’ roles in shaping public perceptions.

Hira Mani rocks Saree Look in new viral pictures

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

