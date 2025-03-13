Hira Mani rocks Saree Look in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood actress Hira Mani remained in spotlight with her charming and playful look in a stunning saree.

The Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star – known for her exceptional skills in famous hit dramas – turned heads once again, wearing a delicate light pink saree. The actress shared a post that includes both snaps and reels, showcasing her signature lively charm and elegance.

Her fans and fellow celebs couldn’t resist leaving comments on her post, showering her with compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The mother of two continues to be a role model for many, blending her personal and professional life seamlessly while keeping her fans engaged and entertained with her unique and playful style.