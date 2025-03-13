Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab Arms License Verification gets New QR Code Update; full details here

LAHORE – Punjab Home Department has rolled out QR Code update for Arms License Verification to improve the weapon licensing system in country’s most populated region.

The provincial authorities announced a series of changes aimed at improving verification process for weapon licences. Under guidance of Secretary, the Home department directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to introduce QR codes for online verification to make it easier for police, other law enforcement agencies to confirm validity of weapon licences.

In a recent meeting, it was agreed that a new QR code system would be implemented on weapon licences within a week. NADRA has also been instructed to link each licence to the holder’s identification card, ensuring better tracking and accountability.

Under the proposed changes, Punjab’s commissioners and DCs will be responsible for adding QR codes to all weapon licence-related orders. Those individuals involved in serious criminal activities will not be allowed to get weapon licences.

Officials are also making changes to simplify the application process for both individual and business weapon licences. Further, Mengal highlighted plans to strengthen the role of the Directorate of Monitoring in overseeing licence verification.

The department is considering adjustments to fees for acquiring and renewing weapon licences. The transition from paper-based to digital systems is being closely supervised to ensure smooth implementation of the new process. These efforts reflect the Punjab government’s commitment to improving public safety and streamlining administrative processes related to weapon licences.

Fee update for new arms license in Pakistan

