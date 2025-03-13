Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Karachi weather update today – Heat intensity expected to increase

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted that Karachi will experience hot and humid weather over the next three days.

It is expected that strong winds will blow during these days, while the temperature could rise to 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

It said a series of western winds is affecting the upper regions of the country. Under the influence of this system, light rain or drizzling is expected at a few locations in Sindh tonight and tomorrow.

The meteorological department has also predicted that light rain or drizzling may occur in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Dadu, and Jamshoro.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and dry in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with snowfall over high mountains, is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and upper Punjab.

Partly cloudy weather with a 60 percent chance of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and its surroundings.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 280.15 281.85
Euro 303.75 306.5
UK Pound Sterling 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.25 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 740.3 748.3
Canadian Dollar 195.6 198
China Yuan 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar 902.5 912
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal 724.5 733
Qatari Riyal 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht 8.17 8.32
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2025/per-tola-gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-12-march-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search