Karachi weather update today – Heat intensity expected to increase

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted that Karachi will experience hot and humid weather over the next three days.

It is expected that strong winds will blow during these days, while the temperature could rise to 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

It said a series of western winds is affecting the upper regions of the country. Under the influence of this system, light rain or drizzling is expected at a few locations in Sindh tonight and tomorrow.

The meteorological department has also predicted that light rain or drizzling may occur in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Dadu, and Jamshoro.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and dry in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with snowfall over high mountains, is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and upper Punjab.

Partly cloudy weather with a 60 percent chance of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and its surroundings.