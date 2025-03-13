Two-day holiday announced for Thursday and Friday

The Sindh provincial government has officially announced a two-day holiday for Hindu employees in observance of the Holi festival. The notification confirms that Hindu employees across the province will be granted leave on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the religious occasion.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon extended warm greetings to the Hindu community on the festive occasion, emphasizing that Holi symbolizes joy and unity. He stated that the provincial government recognizes the festival’s significance and aims to enhance the celebrations by granting a special holiday.

“Sindh has always been a land of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony, where people of all religions coexist with mutual respect. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has taken several initiatives to protect minority rights,” Memon remarked.

He highlighted the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to minority representation, noting that for the first time in the country’s history, the party has appointed a minority member, Anthony Naveed, as Speaker and Krishna Kohli as a Senator.

Furthermore, Memon praised the Sindh government’s initiatives for the welfare of religious minorities, including the establishment of the Sindh Minorities Commission, financial assistance and scholarships for minority students, and renovation of temples and other places of worship. He also noted the implementation of job quotas and welfare programs to provide better opportunities for minority communities.

“The Sindh government remains committed to safeguarding minority rights and will continue taking concrete steps to ensure their well-being,” Memon affirmed.