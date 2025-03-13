Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Two-day holiday announced for Thursday and Friday

Sindh Announces Public Holiday On Feb 19

The Sindh provincial government has officially announced a two-day holiday for Hindu employees in observance of the Holi festival. The notification confirms that Hindu employees across the province will be granted leave on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the religious occasion.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon extended warm greetings to the Hindu community on the festive occasion, emphasizing that Holi symbolizes joy and unity. He stated that the provincial government recognizes the festival’s significance and aims to enhance the celebrations by granting a special holiday.

“Sindh has always been a land of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony, where people of all religions coexist with mutual respect. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has taken several initiatives to protect minority rights,” Memon remarked.

He highlighted the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to minority representation, noting that for the first time in the country’s history, the party has appointed a minority member, Anthony Naveed, as Speaker and Krishna Kohli as a Senator.

Furthermore, Memon praised the Sindh government’s initiatives for the welfare of religious minorities, including the establishment of the Sindh Minorities Commission, financial assistance and scholarships for minority students, and renovation of temples and other places of worship. He also noted the implementation of job quotas and welfare programs to provide better opportunities for minority communities.

“The Sindh government remains committed to safeguarding minority rights and will continue taking concrete steps to ensure their well-being,” Memon affirmed.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 March – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 280.15 281.85
Euro 303.75 306.5
UK Pound Sterling 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham 76.25 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 740.3 748.3
Canadian Dollar 195.6 198
China Yuan 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar 902.5 912
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal 724.5 733
Qatari Riyal 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht 8.17 8.32
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2025/per-tola-gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-12-march-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search