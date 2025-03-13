Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PIA flight’s tire disappears mid-air, lands on one wheel in Lahore

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Lahore reportedly landed without one of its rear tires, raising concerns over flight safety and aircraft maintenance.

According to sources, PIA Flight PK-306, which took off from Karachi, landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 10 PM when the absence of a tire was discovered. The Lahore Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) alerted authorities, prompting an inspection at Karachi Airport, where a part of the aircraft’s wheel shaft was found. Despite extensive searches at both Karachi and Lahore airports, the missing tire has yet to be located, more than 14 hours after the incident.

Reports indicate that the aircraft had all its tires intact at the time of departure from Karachi. The landing and taxiing at Lahore Airport were executed without any immediate issues.

In an official statement, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson suggested that the incident might have been caused by a foreign object striking the tire on Karachi’s runway. Meanwhile, PIA also released a statement confirming the anomaly, stating that the flight had landed safely and smoothly despite the missing wheel.

“As per aviation safety regulations, PIA’s Flight Safety Department and the Civil Aviation Authority have initiated a thorough investigation,” the airline said. “While the exact cause will be determined after a detailed inquiry, preliminary observations indicate that the tire may have been damaged by an external factor or a possible fault on the runway.”

Staff Reporter

