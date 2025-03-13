10 terrorists killed as suicide attack foiled in South Waziristan

TANK – A suicide attack at the Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan was thwarted, with multiple terrorists killed in retaliatory fire by security forces.

According to reports, the terrorists opened heavy fire after the explosion, and sources confirmed it was a suicide attack.

Security sources stated that 10 terrorists were neutralised at the fort’s southern gate.

A suicide bomber detonated himself outside the southern gate, injuring two soldiers. The identification process of the terrorists is ongoing.

10 attackers have been killed so far, and security forces’ operation continues.

Fighter helicopters are patrolling the area, with intermittent gunfire heard, keeping the situation tense.