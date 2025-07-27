Lahore police officials arrested for selling ‘dancing pills’

LAHORE – In a shocking incident, three police constables in Lahore were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale of intoxicating pills known as “dancing pills.”

Reports said Masti Gate Police carried out a raid and arrested Constable Idrees, Mohsin Sajjad, and Asif, all of whom were posted at Nawab Town Police Station.

A formal case has been registered against them, and an investigation is underway.

The FIR states that officers recovered 46 intoxicating pills from the suspects, which they were reportedly transporting for sale.

Senior police officials confirmed that inquiries are ongoing to identify any possible facilitators or other members of the network involved in the illegal trade.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, regardless of their position in the force.