Punjab eyes Japanese Model for Urban Sanitation, Infrastructure Development

YOKOHAMA – Japanese methods for waste management are set to transform Punjab as Chief Minister Maryam promised advanced Waste Treatment Systems in Pakistan.

CM, who is in Japan, announced plans to implement modern Japanese technology and methods for sewage and waste management in the province. During her visit to Japan’s largest wastewater treatment facility in Yokohama, CM Maryam inspected treatment systems and learned about efficient garbage collection, wastewater processing, and energy recovery from waste.

Officials noted that Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, treats 1.5 million litres of wastewater daily while maintaining high environmental standards. “Punjab will adopt these advanced systems to improve urban sanitation and environmental management,” she said.

Punjab CM also attended briefing on urban development at Yokohama’s Town Hall, discussing ways to enhance the quality of roads and buildings in Punjab. Agreements for city-to-city cooperation between Yokohama and Punjab across multiple sectors were also reached.

CM Maryam announced bringing international best practices to Punjab’s urban planning and waste management sectors.