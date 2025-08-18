PM announces federal cabinet’s one-month salary for KP flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the donation of one month’s salary from the federal cabinet for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairing a high-level meeting on relief efforts, the PM directed federal institutions to intensify assistance for rain and flood-hit people, stressing that “in this hour of trial, there is no federal or provincial government, only the responsibility to help and rehabilitate the affected.”

He instructed the NHA to restore roads without distinction between provincial and national highways, saying reopening routes for aid must be the top priority. He added that the federal government would provide financial support to victims and the families of those killed under the PM’s relief package.

The finance ministry was tasked with ensuring resources for NDMA, while BISP was directed to mobilize assistance.

Meanwhile, the federal government ordered all relevant ministers to reach affected areas in KP, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan within 24 hours and directly oversee relief operations.

Federal ministers Musadik Malik and Atta Tarar assured that the centre will work jointly with provinces for victim rehabilitation, terming it a national duty.

So far, over 660 deaths have been confirmed nationwide, including 392 in KP, 164 in Punjab, 29 in Sindh, 20 in Balochistan, 32 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15 in AJK, and 8 in Islamabad.