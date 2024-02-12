Search

Setback for PTI as independent candidate Waseem Qadir joins PML-N

Web Desk
09:52 AM | 12 Feb, 2024
Setback for PTI as independent candidate Waseem Qadir joins PML-N

LAHORE – PTI-backed candidates are in the lead in Pakistan’s election, ahead of PML-N and PP who are now chalking out strategy for coalition government.

Amid the horse-trading allegations, Waseem Qadir, PTI-backed candidate from Lahore, joins the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday.

Qadir, a former PML-N leader, announced joining the former ruling party after meeting Maryam Nawaz in provincial capital.

He expressed confidence in leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He stated that he was joining the PML-N after consulting with the people and friends of the constituency.

It should be noted that Waseem Qadir defeated PML-N candidate Sheikh Rohail Asghar in NA-121 in Lahore.

PTI candidate Shahzad Farooq arrested during protest against 'election rigging'

Web Desk

