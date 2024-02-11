PTI candidate Shahzad Farooq arrested during protest against 'election rigging'

Police continue to crack down on PTI, TLP and other party workers who are protesting against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

Shahzad, who moved Lahore High Court against the victory of Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, alleging manipulation of Form 47, was arrested from the provincial capital Lahore.

Farooq was arrested and put inside a prison van, PTI confirmed in a social media post. Imran Khan's party said Shahzad was held while exercising his right to peacefully protest against the blatant rigging.

PTI candidate Shahzad Farooq was arrested and put inside a prison van. He was arrested while exercising his right to peacefully protest against the blatant rigging.



Shahzad Farooq defeated Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of convict Nawaz Sharif. #مینڈیٹ_پر_ڈاکا_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/UR5EeRpWlt — PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) February 11, 2024

A clip of a defiant politician is also doing rounds online, showing him inside a police van. PTI-backed independent candidate defeated Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of convict Nawaz Sharif.