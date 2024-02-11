Elections 2024: Eight newly-elected independent candidates join PML-N 

LAHORE - Independent candidates are in the lead in Elections 2024, and now those, who are not affiliated with Imran Khan's party, are joining Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.
Sharif’s PML-N continues efforts to form coalition government, with talks underway with PPP, MQM-Pakistan, and other parties.
As talks are underway, eight National and Provincial Assemblies candidates aligned themselves with PML-N.
The new members including Raja Khurram Nawaz from NA-48, Barrister Aqeel Malik from NA-54, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi from NA-146, Sardar Shamshir Mazari from NA-189, and Barrister Mian Khan Bugti from NA-253 joined Sharif.
Furthermore, Khurram Nawaz from PP-48, Rana Fayyaz from PP-49, and Muhammad Sohail from PP-240 also joined PML-N.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
