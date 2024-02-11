Search

PakistanPakistan General Elections

Elections 2024: Eight newly-elected independent candidates join PML-N 

Web Desk
04:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Elections 2024: Eight newly-elected independent candidates join PML-N 

LAHORE - Independent candidates are in the lead in Elections 2024, and now those, who are not affiliated with Imran Khan's party, are joining Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Sharif’s PML-N continues efforts to form coalition government, with talks underway with PPP, MQM-Pakistan, and other parties.

As talks are underway, eight National and Provincial Assemblies candidates aligned themselves with PML-N.

The new members including Raja Khurram Nawaz from NA-48, Barrister Aqeel Malik from NA-54, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi from NA-146, Sardar Shamshir Mazari from NA-189, and Barrister Mian Khan Bugti from NA-253 joined Sharif.

Furthermore, Khurram Nawaz from PP-48, Rana Fayyaz from PP-49, and Muhammad Sohail from PP-240 also joined PML-N.

General Elections 2024: PML-N leading the race in Punjab with PTI on its heals

Web Desk

05:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

TimTim: Made in Pakistan robot helping Autistic children boost their social skills

