General Elections 2024: PML-N leading the race in Punjab with PTI on its heals

Web Desk
11:29 PM | 10 Feb, 2024
General Elections 2024: PML-N leading the race in Punjab with PTI on its heals
Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to announce the final election results even after passage of two days after completion of the voting process in entire Pakistan, unofficial and unverified election results show that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is leading the race for the Punjab crown from the front.

According to the unofficial and unverified election results, the PML-N has won 137 seats, while independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have won 116 seats in Punjab so far. Punjab, which is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of population, has 297 provincial assembly seats in total. Independent candidates not supported by the PTI have won 22 seats. 

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has won 10 seats, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has won 8 seats, while the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia have won one seat each.

Any party needs 149 seats to form the government in Punjab. In Punjab, there are 73,207,896 registered voters in the province and a vast majority of these voters cast their vote in the general elections 2024.

