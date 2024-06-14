Hajj 2024 begins today with record numbers of pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia

Million of Muslims are arriving in Saudi Arabia for annual Hajj pilgrimage, with pilgrims face new safety measures, extreme weather, while authorities have organised tighter security and other arrangements.
The pilgrimage made to the Kaaba begins today on Friday. So far over 15 lac pilgrims arrived in the holy city in preparation for the Hajj. The number of pilgrims will soar as hundreds of thousands of Saudis and other residents of Kingdom join the pilgrimage after its official start.
Since their arrival, Hajj pilgrims have been performing Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Kaaba, amid large crowds. This will continue into Friday, the first day of Hajj, when pilgrims move to Mina, a desert plain outside the city.
After this, the pilgrims will engage in a day of worship on the Mountain of Arafat, followed by a transition to Muzdalifah, a visit to rocky plain. Here, pilgrims gather pebbles for the symbolic stoning of pillars representing evil upon their return to Mina.
Hajj attracts million every year being one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is revered as one of Islam's five pillars. The religious duty holds great importance for Muslims who are financially and physically capable to undertake Hajj at least once in their lifetime.
For participants, Hajj is not only demonstration of religious duty but also an opportunity for spiritual renewal, the cleansing of past sins, and starting new life with clean heart and soul.
The pilgrimage involves a series of prescribed acts and rituals that symbolize various aspects of faith, devotion, and unity.
Wearing Ihram
Travel to Mina (Tent City)
Day at Arafat
Collect Pebbles at Muzdalifah
Stone the Pillars in Mina
Qurbani
Final Days in Mina
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
