Hajj 2024 begins today with record numbers of pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia

09:06 AM | 14 Jun, 2024
Hajj 2024 begins today with record numbers of pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia
Million of Muslims are arriving in Saudi Arabia for annual Hajj pilgrimage, with pilgrims face new safety measures, extreme weather, while authorities have organised tighter security and other arrangements.

The pilgrimage made to the Kaaba begins today on Friday. So far over 15 lac pilgrims arrived in the holy city in preparation for the Hajj. The number of pilgrims will soar as hundreds of thousands of Saudis and other residents of Kingdom join the pilgrimage after its official start.

Since their arrival, Hajj pilgrims have been performing Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Kaaba, amid large crowds. This will continue into Friday, the first day of Hajj, when pilgrims move to Mina, a desert plain outside the city.

After this, the pilgrims will engage in a day of worship on the Mountain of Arafat, followed by a transition to Muzdalifah, a visit to rocky plain. Here, pilgrims gather pebbles for the symbolic stoning of pillars representing evil upon their return to Mina.

Hajj attracts million every year being one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is revered as one of Islam's five pillars. The religious duty holds great importance for Muslims who are financially and physically capable to undertake Hajj at least once in their lifetime.

For participants, Hajj is not only demonstration of religious duty but also an opportunity for spiritual renewal, the cleansing of past sins, and starting new life with clean heart and soul.

The pilgrimage involves a series of prescribed acts and rituals that symbolize various aspects of faith, devotion, and unity.

Hajj Rituals

Wearing Ihram 

  • Pilgrims wear ihram, a state of spiritual purity, upon crossing Mecca's boundary, Miqat.
  • Men wear two unstitched cloths; women wear loose-fitting clothing.

Travel to Mina (Tent City)

  • Pilgrims journey 8 km from Mecca to Mina, either on foot or by transport.
  • Spend the day in prayer and remembrance of Allah, stay overnight.

Day at Arafat

  • Pilgrims travel 14.4 km from Mina to Arafat.
  • Spend the day in prayer; Mount Mercy is significant for the Prophet Muhammad’s final sermon.

Collect Pebbles at Muzdalifah

  • After sunset, travel 9 km to Muzdalifah.
  • Spend the night under the stars, gather pebbles for the next day’s ritual.

Stone the Pillars in Mina

  • Known as yawm-ul hajj al-akbar (The Big Hajj Day) and coincides with Eid al-Adha.
  • Perform the first rami, throwing seven pebbles at the largest pillar (Jamarat).

Qurbani

  • Perform a sacrifice (sheep, goat, cow, or camel), trim or shave hair, and remove ihram clothes.
  • Perform tawaf and sa’ee (walk between Safa and Marwa).

Final Days in Mina

  • Continue stoning the devil by throwing seven pebbles at each of the three pillars daily.
  • Spend two or three days in Mina.
  • Return to Mecca for the farewell tawaf.

